Tipperary Camogie: Clonoulty see off stiff test from Thurles to set up semi with Cashel

Thurles Sarsfields got off to a dream start on Saturday in Clonoulty when the dangerous Andrea Loughnane goaled on the first attack.



By the seventh minute they deservedly led 1-4 to 0-0 as they completely dominated the opening minutes with Clonoulty struggling to get the ball out of their own half.



Sarsfields had the advantage of the breeze and they used this to good effect with Roisin Corbett (2), Lucy Purcell and Karen Kennedy (free) all hitting points.



Clonoulty needed a response and it was corner-forward Eimear Bourke who provided it on the 10th minute when she rounded her marker and drove at the goals before firing a bullet of a shot to the back of the net. Two minutes later Cait Devane pointed a free and then struck for a goal on the 16th minute to leave the sides level 2-1 to 1-4.



Andrea Loughnane who had a great duel with Moira Kinane at full-forward edged Thurles back into the lead with a point from play and moments later Aoife Dwyer goaled to make it 2-5 to 2-1 in favour of Sarsfields.



Clonoulty finished the half strongly with tw points in succession from a Cait Devane free and a Kate Ryan point from play. This left the half-time score 2-5 to 2-3 in Thurles’s favour.

Clonoulty were lucky to be only two points behind at the break.

Clonoulty/Rossmore's Casey Hennessy gets her shot away as Emma Carey and Aoife Butler attempt to close her down during Saturday's county senior-quarter final game played at Clonoulty. Pic: Vincent Flynn



It was Clonoulty though who re-started the brighter with a superb 12 minute spell that yielded 1-5 without reply. Casey Hennessey, Eimear Bourke, Kate Ferncombe and Courtney Ryan hit four points from play on a trot as the forwards really found their rhythm. Casey Hennessey then struck for a goal and on 42 minutes Cait Devane who was growing more into the game pointed to make it 3-8 to 2-5.

An Andrea Loughnane point was cancelled out by the accurate free taking of Devane before county minor player Aoife Dwyer hit two points for the Sars from a free and play to put just four points between the sides with six minutes of normal time remaining.



Unfortunately for Thurles though this was to be their final score of the game as the Clonoulty defence led by Clodagh Quirke refused to be breached again. Clonoulty finished the scoring with three more points two from the ever-reliant Devane and one from talented county minor Kate Ferncombe.



Three second half points from Sarsfields was never going to be enough against the county finalists from the last two years. They can take huge satisfaction with how they approached the game, the fantastic start and they workrate throughout.



It was a satisfying hard fought victory for Clonoulty Rossmore. Despite falling 7 points behind early in the game they never panicked and got crucial scores when needed. They were excellent in the third quarter and if they can repeat that display for an hour they will be very hard to beat.



Upfront Eimear Bourke and Kate Ferncombe were always lively and threatening. Courtney Ryan was a powerhouse at midfield and also scored a wonderful point. After a nervy start the full-back line of Lorna Ryan, Moira Kinane and Andrea Bourke really settled into the game. Despite being well held at times in particular in the opening half Cait Devane still finished with a very impressive 1-6 with a goal and two points from play. Next up for Clonoulty is a mouth watering clash against Cashel King Cormacs in the county semi-final on Saturday October 8.



SCORERS AND TEAMS



Clonoulty Rossmore: Therese White, Lorna Ryan, Moira Kinane, Andrea Bourke, Bernadette Ryan, Clodagh Quirke, Eimear Loughman, Sinead Ryan, Courtney Ryan (0-1), Kate Ferncombe, Kate Ryan (0-1), Cait Devane (1-6, 4 frees), Eimear Bourke (1-1), Casey Hennessey (1-1), Avril Quirke.



Thurles Sarsfields: Katie McCormack, Aoife Butler, Niamh McCormack, Rebecca O’Mara, Laura Loughnane, Karen Kennedy (0-1 free), Emma Carey, Ciara Cummins, Nicola Loughnane, Aoife Dwyer (1-2, 1 free), Andrea Loughnane (1-2), Emer Kennedy, Roisin Corbett (0-2), Sarah Stakelum, Lucy Purcell (0-1).