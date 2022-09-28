Tipperary Athletics: Super September of sport for Carrick-on-Suir Roadrunners AC

NORTH CORK AC OPEN CROSS COUNTRY 4K



The North Cork open cross country competition took place at Doneraile Park, Co Cork on Sunday, September 11, with eight races ranging from under 8s in 300 metres to under 20s in 4,000 metres, plus an Adults 4,000 metres mixed race.

In the adults mixed 4,000 metres race we had Eugene O’Keeffe, seventh male home, followed by Keith Fraher, the 11th male over the finish line.

SECOND FOR KEITH FRAHER AT KILKENNY MEDIEVAL 10K



The Kilkenny Medieval Marathon took place at Kilkenny on Saturday, September 17, with four race distances; the marathon, 30K, Half Marathon and 10K.



Well done to Keith Fraher who ran in the 10k race and finished in second place in 38:54; it’s always great to get a podium finish.



Also taking part, in the 30k race, we had good running with Tommy Finn finishing 12th in 2:20:48, followed by Johnny Lyons in 2:36:34.

MOYNE ATHLETIC CLUB OPEN CROSS COUNTRY 100 YEARS



Moyne Athletic Club, celebrating 100 years, held an open Cross Country race at Moyne on Sunday, September 18.



In the Men’s Senior and Masters 6,000 metres race, we had two good performances, with Barry O’Shea in 11th and Eugene O’Keeffe in 19th place and first Over 50.

Well done for travelling and supporting this event.

FIRST FOR BARRY O’SHEA AT SOUTH KILKENNY RUN



The South Kilkenny Run, hosted by Shamrock GAA Club, took place at Ballyhale on Sunday last, September 25.



Our club had seven athletes taking part in the 10k and 10 mile races.



In the 10k race we had a brilliant one-two finish, with Barry O’Shea winning the race in 34:06, followed by Keith Fraher in second place in 38:36. Also running well were John Carroll in 47:52, Aoife McGrath in 55:43, Deirdre Power in 50:06.



In the 10 Mile race we had an excellent run by Eugene O’Keeffe, finishing in fourth place in 1:02:09. This was a PB by 38 seconds by Eugene.