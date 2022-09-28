BT Harps Notes: Senior men lose out to Cahir in FAI Cup

Our Senior men were out in the FAI Cup at home to Cahir Park. Harps went one up midway through the first half with a well taken individual goal from Cian O’Dwyer. Cahir drew level right on the stroke of half-time.

Midway through the second half and Cahir took the lead from a free kick. Harps pushed hard for an equaliser and had a couple of chances near the death but couldn’t find the net. Great effort from all the players but just not our day.

BT HARPS 16 Boys were away to Pike Rovers in the 2nd rd of the National Cup No score at halftime Pike Rovers went 1 up with a penalty with 20 minutes to go and added 2 late goals Great performance from the boys who gave everything.

The U14A boys played at home to a strong MEK GALAXY team in the National Cup. After a scrappy start to the game MEK broke down the left wing and clinically finished to go one up.

The boys grew into the game and Larry O’Brien equalized with a shot from the edge of the box. It was even until the end of the half when MEK scored a second against the run of play.

HT 1-2.

The second was harder for the boys playing into a strong wind with BTH putting MEK under pressure and we were close a number of times. MEK defended well and for such a closely contested game it was played in the proper spirit.

The squad gave their all, learned some valuable lessons and will be the better for it some very good performances today but MOTM goes to Jack Guilfoyle who was excellent.

The U14 girls were away this morning in Borrisokane. Girls won 3-1 with Sarah Jane Ormond scoring 2 today and Aoife Ryan scoring 1. Great performance for girls especially a number of players Including Nicole Buckley and Sarah Bourke but WOTM went to Sarah Jane for an all-round performance from start to finish.

U12A Boys were also out in the national cup 2nd round and came away with a great 7-0 victory against Parkville Utd.

The lads started on the front foot from the off and were tormenting their defence which held strong for the first 15 mins then Isaac Owens popped up to score inside the box. 1-0.

Then a few minutes later a short corner by Robert Myles to Rory Ryan and outside of the box curled an absolute beauty with his right foot to the top corner. 2-0.

Robert Myles popped up again to make it 3-0. Further goals from Rory Ryan and a fine finish from Luke Duggan into the bottom left hand corner of the net capped off a great first half. The second half was much the same with BT Harps dominating the game. Further goals from Danny McGuinness and Rory Ryan for his hat trick. 7-0 final score.

Great performances from Robert Myles, Luke Duggan, Isaac Owens, Rory Ryan. MOTM was Rory Ryan who was superb throughout especially in the first half.

U12s girls, BT started well having plenty of the ball and plenty of shots but holycross defended well and their keeper was making some good saves.

The break through came on the 20th minute when BT won a free, Caoimhe Kennedy hit the free, with the keeper getting a finger tip to it but the power of the free was too much. 1-0.

BT were almost hit with a sucker punch on halftime when a Holycross clearance was chased down only to be foiled by a brave save by Katie Daly.

BT managed to double their lead when Moya Gray beat a defender and found the bottom corner. Finished 2 nil to BT, good win for the girls, excellent all over the field, best for BT were the two Caoimhe's, Percy and Kennedy, the dynamic duo from borrisoleigh Sinead Cowan and Maria Groom. Player of the match was Moya Gray, marshalled the defense, moved into midfield late in the game and grabbed a goal.