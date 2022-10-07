A Tribute: The late Bridie Griffin, Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles

The late Bridie Griffin, Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles, who passed away recently was a lady who left an indelible mark on the many communities in which she lived.



Wife of the late Garda Superintendent, Peter Griffin, Bridie and the family enjoyed the warmth of many communities throughout the land in accordance with Peter’s line of duty. However, Thurles was to be their final post and they embraced the Cathedral Town and its people with generosity of spirit and with respect. Indeed, both became ‘more Thurles than the Thurles people themselves’ to paraphrase that old saying about the Normans.



Bridie loved Thurles and from her home in Willomere Drive and then Slievenamon Meadows she made so many great friends - lifelong friends, many who were gone before her, but others who are saddened by her passing, but greatly enriched by having known and loved her.



A native of Kells, County Meath, Bridie was hugely proud of the role her nephew Martin O’Connell played in the famous Meath football team of the ‘80’s and ‘90’s. Times were good then and their rivalry with her husband’s native county of Cork enhanced the fun and devilment and divided loyalties in the Griffin home.



A very keen and accomplished golfer, Bridie was a member of Thurles Golf Club for many years and was a great follower of the fortunes of Thurles Musical Society also, where together with her friend, the late Mary Cashen, they would sing along to the music of Gilbert and Sullivan, Lloyd Webber or whatever show was being staged at the time - she loved socialising & was very pleasant company.



A devout lady who rarely missed daily Mass, Bridie was a straight talker who said it as it was, but always with a smile.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and daughter Kathy O’Brien Bridie is regretted by her sons Martin, Peter and Kieran, daughters Pauline, Una and Miriam, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Joe, sister Mag, sons and daughers-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother and sisters-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and friends.



A large attendance paid final respects to Bridie at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home where she lay in repose. Her Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption was similarly very well attended and following a celebration of her life, Bridie was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery beside her late husband.



Sympathy is tendered to the bereaved at the passing of a kind and caring lady.



Peace to your gentle soul Bridie.