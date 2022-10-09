Toastmasters meeting is scheduled for Clonmel next week

Clonmel Toastmasters meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month
The next meeting of Clonmel Toastmasters will be held at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel at 8pm next Thursday, October 13. Toastmasters provides a friendly and safe environment to help new members gain the confidence for public speaking.
It not only helps members to overcome anxiety and fear but to thrive by following Pathways, which is Toastmasters-accredited educational programme.
Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month and guests are always welcome.
