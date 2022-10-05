Big jackpot on offer for Monday night bingo at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel

All are welcome to Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel for Monday night Bingo
All are welcome to Monday night bingo at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel.
There will be a jackpot of 1,000 next Monday night, October €10, with total prize money of €2,000.
Doors open at 7pm and eyes down at 8pm.
