Thurles man recognised as School Bus Driver of the Year at annual GEM awards

Jim Ryan from Thurles was named School Bus Driver of the Year in Ballina for the Western Region.

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, has celebrated its employees’ achievements in 2022 at the regional annual GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards, which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking, where Ryan was celebrated for his brilliant work in the community.

Part of Bus Éireann’s Tipperary team Ryan was celcbrated along with Eoin Quillinan, who was named Craftworker of the Year in Thurles.

PICTURE: Craftworker of the Year Eoin Quillinan.

‘’I am immensely proud of our team of committed and dedicated employees in the Western Region who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers every day,” said Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, West. “I would especially like to recognise Eoin Quillinan who has been awarded specifically for his demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values. We recognise his ongoing commitment to colleagues and customers alike.

“The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues. I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2022.’’

According to a recent KPMG report, Bus Éireann employs 100 people who live in County Tipperary and transports 5,730 primary and post-primary students on school transport in Tipperary each school day.