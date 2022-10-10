Reflections, a collection by the women of Drom and Inch to be launched next weekend

A memoir by the women of Drom and Inch to be launched next weekend
Reflections, A collection of memoirs, stories and poems reflecting on the changes that have taken place in our time and in our mother’s time.
Compiled and written by the women of Drom and Inch.
Book launch will take place in Younges The Ragg on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 8.15pm.
All are welcome to attend. Books will be available to purchase on the night at a cost of €10.
