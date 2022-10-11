Four Tipperary schools in action as Harty Cup commences this week

The first round of this year's Dr Harty Cup is set to commence this Wednesday, with four Tipperary schools involved again this year.

Thurles CBS, Nenagh CBS, Our Ladys Templemore, and Cashel Community School will all be hoping to improve on last year's efforts and they will begin their journeys to seek provincial school honours.

Firstly, in Group A, Nenagh CBS will make the trip to Cashel to face off against De La Salle Waterford in the opener, in a repeat of the quarter final clash last year in which Nenagh were beaten by a Paddy Fitzgerald inspired team.

In Group B, Thurles CBS will travel to Mitchelstown to face St Francis College, Rochestown in their first round game, with Our Ladys Templemore also featuring in this group, with their match against Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal in Cahir GAA pitch.

Cashel Community School face a very tough grouping, with Ard Scoil Rís and St Flannans Ennis to the other teams in the three team group. The west Tipperary school will face off against Flannans in the opening fixture of the group in Cappamore.

All matches will take place tomorrow, Wednesday October 12th with simultaneous throw in times of 1:30pm. See full fixtures below.