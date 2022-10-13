Rocking show All Shook Up will be presented by Clonmel students

All Shook Up, an American jukebox musical with music from the Elvis Presley songbook and with a book by Joe DiPietro, will be presented by the students of Clonmel High School and Presentation Secondary School at the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel from Monday-Thursday, October 24-27.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swivelling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes with classic songs such as Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock and Don’t Be Cruel.

In a dreary little midwest American town, Natalie (Molly O’Brien), a young mechanic, is dreaming of love and adventure while she yearns for one true love to take her away, not realising that her best friend Dennis (Cathal Walsh) has a secret crush on her.

The town is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad (Jack Boland), a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet and a song in his heart.

Repressed by their conservative mayor (Amy Doyle), the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever.

All Shook Up is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music.

Above: The cast of All Shook Up, which the students of Clonmel High School and the Presentation Secondary will present at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from Monday to Thursday, October 24-27



Three years have passed since the last school musical took place on the stage of the White Memorial Theatre. In 2019 the Presentation Secondary School and the High School performed Queen’s smash hit show We Will Rock You, not knowing that it would be the last joint schools’ musical for the next three years.

Presentation principal Michael O’Loughlin and High School acting principal Seamus Ryan are absolutely delighted to have the show back up and running again this year and are delighted to support this fantastic, energetic show.

The show is directed and produced by Jennifer Williams, with musical direction from Siobhán Alley and Olga Gannon.

High-energy choreography from Henry Fitzgerald and Chloe O’Sullivan will make sure that audiences are dancing in their seats all night long.

Many thanks are extended to other members of the production team, especially Kate Wynne and Diarmuid Bolger.

Tickets at €15 can be purchased from either the Presentation Secondary School or the CBS High School.