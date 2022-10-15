Roscrea news and notes: Dimma's Bookshop set for Bookfest

Dimma’s Bookfest set for October 22

On Saturday, October 22 from 11am to 1pm at the Saint Vincent de Paul shop on Church Street in Roscrea Roscrea's boutique bookshop Dimma’s Books will offer book lovers a chance to avail of outstanding book bargains.

Opened in June of this year the fledgling book store has become a favourite haunt of many.

With over 3500 books of all shapes and sizes, all of diverse content and subject matter, the treasure book room in the SVP shop offers a cornucopia of delights. Many come daily just to browse and a great welcome awaits all whether they buy or not.

The new novels, cookery (a marvelous collection of new books at giveaway prices) and children’s sections are housed in the main shop.

Also there is an honesty corner of good used books where one can pick up volumes for a small donation to SVP.

New stock has been added as increased shelving became available. The small kitchen area of the former café has become ‘The Foreign Corner’ with interesting vols from the various continents on their history, politics and culture. And all at rock bottom prices. Also there is now a marvellous extensive collection of new books on cookery onsport.

The Local Studies collection with scarce local works will repay inspection. Why not have a look and see what you missed when these local books were published, some many years ago?

Like to browse: why not go through the boxes of pamphlets, maps and journals, most of them on offer for only 50p.

Back copies of Roscrea People, The Roscrea Digest, The Birr Review, Clonmore - Templemore Annual and the Moyne - Templetouhy Year Book are all available for various years.

The Book Sale or Bookfest on the Saturday, October 22 will offer bargains in all departments. Of note will be Dimma’s Novel Bag where a

bag holding at least 15 new paperbacks or at least 12 new hardback novels may be had for only €15. Fill your own bag with whatever delights you.

Also on the Saturday if you spend €20 this will allow you to pick €5 worth of books free; or for €40 get €10 worth of books free - a great offer, you'll agree.

A bookshop is a great asset to any town, and one with the diverse collections such as Dimma’s is special giving constant pleasure to many.

So why not indulge yourself and pay a visit sometime.

Tell your friends about Saturday, October 22.

Comhaltas Resturns with new season of music

FOLLOWING the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann success of Roscrea Comhaltas branch members William Holmes who won first place mouth organ and Maria Madden who won second place in whistle, the Roscrea branch has resumed activities for the coming year.



Music sessions will take place in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea on alternate Wednesday nights at 7.30PM commencing on Wednesday, October 12. The emphasis is placed on group playing which is enjoyed by the participants.



A number of local music teachers have agreed to share their skills to ensure that the children are learning from the best.

For the first term, the teachers will be Kathryn Browne, Eimear Gleeson, Aine Gleeson, Daniel Coonan and Caoimhe Flannery. This initiative is greatly supported by all music teachers in the area.



Over the years, the branch has compiled a bank of instruments, some of which were donated and others were purchased. These instruments can be hired from the branch by members.



The instruments currently available include 34-string Harp (1), Uilleann Pipes (1), Concertina (2), Button Accordion (2), Fiddle (2), Bodhrán (2), Guitar (1), Ukulele (1), Drums (1) and Drum Practice Pads (4).

For further information about the Roscrea Comhaltas group and taking part please call (086) 8317821.

Roscrea Heritage Society presents The Black Mills Sessions

FOLLOWING on from their very successful Heritage Week events, Roscrea Heritage Society is looking forward to hosting a series of music sessions in the Black Mills complex adjacent to the Round Tower on Church Street.

The sessions will provide a platform for local artists to perform in an intimate setting while raising funds for future heritage projects in Roscrea.



On Friday, October 28 Roscrea Heritage Society will host Dinny Quirke, Bill Smyth and Anthony Bourke. They are renowned for playing gigs overthe years as separate entertainers and recently playing together to entertain in nursing homes, the courthouse (Age Friendly) or for any charity they are asked.



The trio play a wide range of music from folk to rock n roll and bluegrass. Tickets (€10) can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.



Seating is limited to 35 people max per session. Roscrea Heritage Society will be in touch with local artists in the coming weeks to form a line-up for sessions in 2023.



These sessions will take place on the last Friday of every month during Roscrea Castle Complex open season.

Roscrea Speakers Club

Our last meeting of Roscrea Speakers Club was on Thursday 29th of September.



It was a busy meeting with no less than three members delivering prepared speeches and each being positively evaluated by experienced members.



Evaluations from other members are one of the ways we learn and grow in confidence at our club. We take positive advise and suggestions on board and so we improve on each speaking occasion.



As with all our post Covid meetings we had members and guests joining us through zoom and also physically present in our meeting room in Racket Hall Hotel , Roscrea.



Our topics session was varied and entertaining with many members choosing to contribute. This part of each meeting helps us improve what is called “ impromptu speaking “ which is where you may be asked a question or your opinion at a work meeting or socially with no chance to prepare your answer. We practice and learn to think and speak at the same time.



Our word of the evening was " spectacular " which was used on many occasions throughout , sometimes with great humour and fun. Our meeting ended at 9.30 pm after our secretary had set the agenda and taken volunteers for prepared speeches for our next meeting on Thursday October 13th at 8pm in Racket Hall Hotel , Roscrea.



For further details or meeting link please contact Larry on 086 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021 @gmail.com

St. Vincent De Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835. Those who need assistance should contact the above number and all calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Country Market

Roscrea Country Market opens on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall, Roscrea with a supply of cakes, tarts, scones, pavlovas, jams, eggs, brown bread. The market now has crafts as well, so pop along and have a look.

Monster Auction

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday, November 5, at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.

The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.

A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details later and also on Facebook.

Roscrea Trailblazers

Last Thursday night we kept it local with a walk around The Killavilla Loop just outside Roscrea. Another well attended walk with the weather perfect for walking with no wind or rain to hamper the group.

As the nights have started to close in it’s back to using the head and hand torches. Well done to everyone that made the effort.

This Thursday, October 13 we are back in The Slieve Blooms with a walk at the back of Kinnitty Castle. 7 km moderate, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: 2 Hours. Meeting at the Kinnitty Castle carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch.

Our next Greenway walk will be the next section of The Barrow Way on Sunday, November 6. This is a 23k flat walk from McCartneys Lock Bridge to Athy.

If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made very welcome.