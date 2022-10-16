Our Lady's Templemore perform at cultural evening with guests from 20 countries

A cultural evening at Our Lady's Templemore
A cultural evening
A cultural evening of music, song and dance took place in The Templemore Arms on Thursday, September 29. The Garda community are celebrating 100 years in existence this year, and the group were very proud to be part of their celebration. Students from Our Lady’s performed for visiting delegates from the international Unpol who have spent the last few weeks in the Garda College in Templemore.
The international guests representing about 20 countries, including Zimbabwe, Germany, Austria, the USA, Slovenia, Bulgaria etc, gave the students a well-deserved standing ovation. Well done to all involved.
