Search

17 Oct 2022

Tipperary community says sad farewell to medic, sailor and literary festival volunteer

Tipperary community says sad farewell to medic, sailor and literary festival volunteer

David McAvinchey pictured at this year's Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival Picture: Odhran Ducie

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Oct 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The medical, sailing and literary worlds of Tipperary were shocked last week by the sudden death of David McAvinchey from Kilruane outside Nenagh.

David, a former consultant surgeon at Nenagh Hospital, was also a keen sailor and a member of the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival.

He had only just marked the success of the 19th literary festival which ended on October 2.

A genial man who always had a twinkle in his eye, his many interests covered a wide spectrum of life and the arts.

In a post on its Facebook page, Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival said that it was with "deep sadness we learned of the untimely passing of our dear friend and committee member, David McAvinchey. David's quiet unassuming manner, quick wit and genuine 'grá' for the Irish language, history, literature and music will remain with us always."

The committee sent its heartfelt sympathies to David's wife Elizabeth, his sons, Andrew, Paul, Shane and Gavin, his daughter Claire, daughters in law, son in law, his adored grandchildren, extended family, relatives and his many many friends.

"May David's gentle soul rest in peace," they said.

Literary festival founder, award winning poet Eleanor Hooker desciribed David's passing as "such sad news".

"Dave was a dear kind man, he gave great council to me and fellow volunteers on the festival committee," she said.

David's death is deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Cahill); sons Andrew, Paul, Shane and Gavin and his daughter, Claire. He will be sadly missed by his brother Kevin; his sisters Una and Betty; daughters-in-law Eva (Lennox), Rebecca (Feliciano), Christina (Connolly); his son-in-law, Joe Ryan; his sisters-in-law Irene (Clendennen), Jean (Cahill), and brothers-in-law Peter (Cahill) and Roy (Clendennen).

Cherished granddad to Harmony, Rua, Oisin, Maebh, Ciarán, Aoibhe, Tadgh, Iarlaith, and Aidha who will miss him sorely. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and former colleagues.

David will be reposing this Monday, October 17, from 5pm to 7pm in Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh. His funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Kilruane Church, followed by burial in Kilruane cemetery.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media