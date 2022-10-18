Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

Check out all the Tipperary GAA fixtures right here
Wed 19 Oct
FBD Insurance - County Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Templetuohy, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Shannon Rovers 20:00, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Fri 21 Oct
AIB Thurles Mid Intermediate Football 2022, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat 22 Oct
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Toomevara, Drom-Inch V Lorrha-Dorrha 13:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Moneygall V Skeheenarinky 14:00, Ref: John Lillis
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Golden, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Upperchurch-Drombane 14:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Newport, Portroe V Solohead 14:30, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County U/19 B Football Championship, Venue: Templetuohy, Fethard V Nenagh ire g 15:00, Ref: Jonathan Cullen
FBD Insurance - County U/19 B Football Championship, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Boherlahan Dualla V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 15:30, Ref: Martin Doyle
County U15 A Hurling 2022, Venue: Templemore, Toomevara V Durlas g 14:45, Ref: Seamus Delaney
County U15 B Hurling 2022, Venue: Templemore, Silvermines V Killenaule 13:00, Ref: John Dooley
Sun 23 Oct
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship , Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Kildangan 16:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship , Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Roscrea 14:15, Ref: Michael Kennedy
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Moneygall, Lorrha-Dorrha V Thurles Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney
South Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, Carrick Swan V Ballybacon/Grange 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
South Tipp Junior B Hurling championship Group 2, Venue: Clerihan, Clerihan V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Nigel Carrigan
South Tipp Junior B Football 2022, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, Ballyporeen V Mullinahone 12:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (B)
South Tipp Junior B Football 2022, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Clonmel g V Marlfield 12:00, Ref: John Flynn
FBD Insurance - County U/19 A Football Championship, Venue: Cappawhite, Ballina V Clonmel Commercials 12:00, Ref: TBC
