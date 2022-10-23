Search

23 Oct 2022

Abba tribute night at Tipperary venue

Clonacody House,Fethard

Abbaesque on stage

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Oct 2022 6:08 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

On Sunday, October 30, Clonacody House outside Fethard will host Abbaesque, a tribute group to the Eurovision winners in 1974.

Believe it or not but it is the 48th anniversary since Abba won the Eurovision in 1974 with one of the most successful songs of all time, Waterloo.

The single became a number one hit in several countries and went on to sell nearly six million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles in history.

At the 50th anniversary celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005, it was chosen as the best song in the competition’s history.

The hits are endless, Mamma Mia, SOS, Money Money, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know, Fernando, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), Honey Honey, Does Your Mother Know and so many more timeless hits.
Abbaesque is undoubtedly Ireland’s number one show to honour Abba ever.

Their success over the past 25 years has been phenomenal making them without question Ireland’s most successful tribute show performing in excess of 150 sell-out concerts each year.

The costumes worn by the band are being copied by the fans with several supporters arriving at the shows in costumes from the Abba era. Previously headlining Dublin’s 11,000 capacity Three area on New Year’s Eve in 1998 and playing Saturday night residencies in the capital’s prestigious Olympia theatre demonstrates the level of success enjoyed by this spectacular show. Abbaesque have also performed at all of Ireland’s major festivals including the internationally renowned Rose of Tralee festival playing to ecstatic crowds of more than 10000 people per night.

In May 2014 Abbaesque were honoured to be asked to appear on national television by RTE’s The Late Late Show to pay homage to Abba who were celebrating their 40th anniversary of winning the Eurovision song contest.
Most recently being asked to join with the RTE Concert Orchestra to perform the music of Abba in the National Concert Hall has been their most treasured engagement to date.

Local News

