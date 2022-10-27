What an afternoon of Golden country dancing - Tipperary village will have another one in New Year

File Photo: Another indoor country music festival in Golden is proposed for next February 2023. You'd never know who might turn up?
Festival success in Golden
Our indoor country music festival on Sunday last was a huge success.
Great crowds travelled to Golden to dance to Johnny Brady, Cliona Hagan & Co. And what an afternoon of dancing it was.
Another indoor country music festival in Golden is proposed for next February 2023.
A date for your diary folks.
Members of Mary, Mystical Rose Praesidium Templemore celebrate the centenary of the foundation of the Legion of Mary following a mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart
