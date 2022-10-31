Impressive Tipperary Premier League wins for Two Mile Borris and Peake Villa

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Two-Mile-Borris 4 Vee Rovers 0

Two Mile Borris heaped more pain on a struggling Vee Rovers side, when they cruised past their opponents on Sunday afternoon in Newhill.



A dominant first half display set the foundations for the victory, when the home side controlled proceedings from the earliest moments of the game, right to the half-time break. They made one of the chances they created pay in the 20th minute, with Jack Carey opening the scoring with a fine drive to the net from just outside the area.



Just after the hour mark they added a second when Anto Walker reacted quickest to a breaking ball at a corner kick and poked the ball home from eight yards out.



The decisive goal of the game came five minutes from the break, when Daniel Rafter broke clear of a static Rovers defence to find himself one on one with the keeper, and he made no mistake, sliding the ball to the corner of the net.



The second half was a bit more pedestrian, and the young Borris keeper was called upon to make a number of saves to ensure his side maintained their lead. But with Stuart Hanrahan controlling the centre of the pitch for the home side they never looked like they were going to allow the visitors to get any foothold in the game.



Fifteen minutes from the end, all chances of a comeback were obliterated, when Rafter added his second and his side’s fourth, finishing from what looked like an impossible angle to the delight of the watching crowd.

Peake Villa 4 Wilderness Rovers 0



Peake Villa continued their relentless league form with a fifth win on the trot against Wilderness Rovers at the Tower Grounds in Thurles on Sunday afternoon.



The game started at a high tempo with Villa looking for an early goal, and they finally broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when a great run down the wing by Darragh Byrne created a chance as he crossed to Pippy Carroll who slotted home to open the scoring.



The visitors chances of getting back in the game took a severe dent when they had a player dismissed in the 27th minute, but they continued to be well organised and were not without chances in the rest of the first half making Shane McGuire work a few times in the Villa goal, before getting to the break at just one 1-0 behind.



Early in the second Villa had the ball in the net but Eoin O’Dwyer was deemed offside, and as the half began to wear on, the home side began to dominate more and more.



Twenty minutes from time, they added the much needed second, extending their lead when Robbie Stapleton crossed to Dale Loughnane, and he gave the visitors keeper no chance.



The game opened up more in the last quarter and Villa were able to close out the contest in the final minutes, first when Carroll turned provider by setting up substitute Scott Brennan who scored from close in.



And then he capped a fine performance by getting his second of the day when Eoin O’Dwyer played him in and he made no mistake to make it 4-0 and another three points safely in the bag.