01 Nov 2022

Tipperary Rugby - Clonmel High School Under 15s into round four of McCarthy Cup

Olan Doocey, Enda Nolan and Fergal Bradshaw in action for the Clonmel High School in a recent game with Glenstal Abbey.

Reporter:

Brendan Mullan

01 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

U19 Mungret Cup Round 2
High School CBS 12 Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig 13
The High School came out on the wrong side of this arm wrestle at the Clonmel RFC grounds at Ard Gaoithe.
Despite the High School having several opportunities to win the game, the Cork team held on for a one point win.
The High School try scorers were Jack Lane and TJ Slattery while Sean McEntagert kicked a conversion.
Next Mungret Cup game is away to Midleton CBS.

U16 Mungret Shield Round 2
High School CBS 7 Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig 24
The High School battled to the end against strong opposition and indeed the scoreline flattered the Cork victors.
Even in defeat there are lots of positives to take from this performance for the Clonmel boys.
The High School’s try scorer was Sean Wall while Jack O’Brien added the conversion.
Next Mungret Shield game is away to Midleton CBS.

Clonmel return from Skerries empty handed after bruising second half performance

U15 McCarthy Cup
High School CBS 43 Villiers School Limerick 17
The High School were comfortable winners in their first McCarthy Cup match in Clonmel RFC recently. Despite a shaky start, the home team grew in confidence eventually running in seven tries from Rian Galko (5), Alex O’Keeffe and Jaden Doolan. Joe Franklin kicked four conversions.

U14 Friendly
High School CBS 30 Cashel CS 12
Our First Years made their debuts in the High School jersey against Cashel recentlyat Ard Gaoithe.
In a very open encounter sprinkled with some great play, the High School boys did very well against a good Cashel CS side.
The High School team was: James Blanchfield, Jerome Phelan, Ben Tierney, Conor Williams, Enda Nolan, Conall Morrison, Michael Maher, Aaron Egan, Sean Delahunty, Tony O’Brien, Billy Cooney, Jack Fitzpatrick, Conor Corbett, Tristan Askins, Seb Hopkins, Patrick Normile, Nathan Gucwa, Patrick Lyons, Olan Doocey, Callum Condon.

The High School Under 15 team who defeated Glenstal Abbey in Round 3 of the McCarthy Cup last week.

U15 McCarthy Cup
High School CBS 43 Glenstal Abbey 20
The High School defeated Glenstal Abbey team in round 3 of the McCarthy Cup on Wednesday last in Clonmel.
In blustery conditions, ball handling was put to the test and yet both sides produced impressive rugby right to the final whistle. High School tries came from Rian Galko (5), Nathan Dalton and PJ Walsh while Jack O’Brien kicked four conversions.
Our next McCarthy Cup game is at home to St. Clements.


First Year Friendly
Our First Year Rugby team played a mini blitz against their Glenstal Abbey on Wednesday last in Clonmel RFC. Both teams played impressively and showed great skill that they continue to learn at training.
Our next First Year fixture is the John O’Neill Memorial Blitz in Waterpark RFC.

Upcoming Fixtures
Thursday, November 10
U19 Mungret Cup, High School CBS v Midleton CBS at Midleton RFC, 12.30pm
U16 Mungret Shield, High School CBS v Midleton CBS at Midleton RFC, 12.30pm
U14 John O’Neill Memorial Blitz at Waterpark RFC, 11am
Wednesday, November 16
U15 McCarthy Cup, High School CBS v St. Clements, Limerick, Clonmel RFC, 12.30pm
First Year Friendly, High School CBS v St. Clements Limerick

