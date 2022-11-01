Big weekend with three Tipperary clubs in Munster championship action

A number of Tipperary clubs will be in action in the various Munster club championship competitions this coming weekend across the province, with three quarter-finals taking place.
The stand out fixture from a Tipperary point of view will be the televised clash of our newly crowned senior hurling champions Kilruane MacDonaghs and Waterford’s Ballygunner on Sunday afternoon. The full list of fixtures for Tipperary clubs is as follows.
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final: *Live on TG4*
Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilruane MacDonaghs (Tipperary), Sunday November 6th in Walsh Park Waterford at 1:30pm
Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)
Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
Roscrea (Tipperary) v Ballysaggart (Waterford), Sunday November 6th in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles at 1:30pm.
Referee: Simon Stokes (Cork)
Junior Hurling Championship Quarter Final:
Grangemockler Ballyneale (Tipperary) v Ballygiblin (Cork) Saturday 5th in Cahir at 1:30pm, referee Nicky Barry (Waterford)
