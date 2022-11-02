Search

02 Nov 2022

Six in the running for Fethard October Monthly Sports Award - Winner on Friday

Michael 'Mouse' Morris is one of six nominations after charge ‘French Dynamite’ was a convincing winner of a 2 mile 7 furlong chase at Thurles.

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Nov 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The winner of the Fethard Sports Achievement Award for the month of October will be announced this Friday night. There are six nominations in the running:


Niall Nevin. Fethard native Niall had a double gold medal success at the ITF World cup (Tae Kwondo) which took place in Koper Slovenia.


Fethard u/11 girls gaelic footballers. This very young team had a great win in the u/11 county league final against Moyne Templetouhy.


Nicole Delaney. All rounder Nicole continues to impress with her soccer team Wexford Youths. Her scoring tally year to date is 14 and counting.

Galtee Rovers edge out Fethard to claim Tipperary Under 19B football crown


Mouse Morris. His charge ‘French Dynamite’ was a convincing winner of a 2 mile 7 furlong chase at Thurles.


Fethard Ladies Senior Football Team. First time county senior football winners after a close and hard fought victory over Brian Borus.


David Flanagan/ Margaret Barrett. Prolific greyhound race winners the highlight was victory in the ‘Ballyduff Newbe’ stakes at Clonmel track.


Winner for October will be announced on Friday night next November 4.

Local News

