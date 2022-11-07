Greyhound Racing: Spirits shared in Furious final showdown at Thurles

Feature event of Saturday’s fixture at Thurles Greyhound Stadium, the Greyhounds Make Great Pets A3 525 had proven hugely competitive over past weeks and emphasising the point, returned a dead-heat verdict as the Jack Russell Syndicate’s Killenaulespirit (Ballymac Best-Milestone Pearl) and Denise Ryan’s Oriental Fury (Oriental Warrior-Hell On Wheels) shared the spoils in a thrilling final showdown.



Filling the forecast places in the fastest semi-final a week earlier, both had produced their career best form in their passage to the final with the David Flanagan trained Killenaulespirit the sole unbeaten finalist in trap 3. That joint favourite began well but would cede early advantage to the smart starting Micks Strike and Bull Run Battle to his inside on the run to the bend and it was the latter who set the pace to the top of the backstraight with a narrow advantage over a tightly packed field.



Rounding the field to lie third as the sole wide seed at that point was Oriental Fury and he along with Killenaulespirit reduced arrears on the run to the closing bends before bearing down on Bull Run Battle entering the home straight. A protracted tussle between all three delivered a thoroughly entertaining finish to the €1200 showdown and a photo-finish couldn’t separate Killenaulespirit and Oriental Fury in 29.01 (-20), with a gallant Bull Run Battle just a half-length back in third.



Bob back with brilliant best

Outside of the sweepstake action on Saturday, the most impressive performance on the night was reserved for the concluding A2 525 and returning from a six-month absence, the Only Fools Syndicate’s Bob Olinger (Pat C Sabbath-Priceless Dancer) confirmed his well-being with a stunning career best victory.



Last successful in A3 grade back in April, the June 2019 whelp had hinted at top form in a recent sprint trial at Thurles and confirmed as much when very swift to stride from trap 5 on Saturday. Repelling Kilvil Robert for a first bend lead, the winner led that rival by a strong two lengths at halfway before drawing readily clear in powerful fashion thereafter. Extending to a seven-length winning margin over the staying-on Great Jet, Bob Olinger posted a brilliant 28.69 (-20)!



Jacko fastest in Mackey Memorial

Having very much caught the eye in the opening round of the Dinny Mackey Memorial Cup A5 525, Susan Hennessy’s Hello Jacko (Jaytee Dutch-Hey Delilah) progressed for that first Thurles experience when bounding to a fastest second round performance in a dominant maiden victory.



Housed in trap 3 for the concluding heat of three, the December 2020 whelp broke behind the pace from trap 3 but negotiating a clear path within tight quarters around the opening bends, tracked the pacesetting Rosmult Blackeye to the top of the backstraight before striking the front on the run to halfway. Drawing readily clear thereafter, Hello Jacko eased to an eight and a half-length verdict over the running-on Kind Soul in 28.96 (-20) with Chase Me Sarah and Listen Bubbles also qualifying.



Next best in the A5 stake, Denis Ryan’s Freedom Odin (Good News-Freedom Dream) further enhanced his smart profile at the commencement of his career when backing-up his first-round victory with another highly taking performance.

Finding further improvement from his latest 29.52 (-20) score, the January 2021 whelp claimed a fourth win in just his eighth race start when breaking behind the early pace of Foxrock Banger from trap 3 before ranging alongside that rival on the outside at the top of the backstraight. Locked together, that duo shut the door on the advancing Kilteely at the third bend before Freedom Odin skipped clear to a six-length verdict over the running-on Shanaway Siren in 29.38 (-20), with Foxrock Banger and Kilteely also qualifying.



The remaining heat of the Mackey Memorial saw another advance to semi stage on the back of a second heat win when Patsy Meaney & Edward Fogarty’s Kylenoe Maid (Pat C Sabbath-Holiday Madge) prevailed in the opening heat where only a length covered the first five runners past the post!



Posting a very smart 29.17 (+20) a week earlier, the September 2020 whelp was well housed in trap 1 this time and crucially defending that rials pitch following a level break, took command of the race when on the inside of a four-way go for the lead at the opening bend. Leading to halfway, the winner held two lengths over Cherry Hinton approaching the third bend as strong runners gathered for closing efforts in behind.



With her lead reduced to a length off the final turn, Kylenoe Maid displayed pleasing resolve on the run to the line when fending off the late attentions of Racenight Bigtom by a shorthead, with a half-length back to Yankee Molly, a neck to Cherry Hinton and a further shorthead to Borna Kitty in 29.52 (-20).



Arnie bounces back

With his latest win coming in A4 back in September, the Kilvil Syndicate’s Kilvil Arnold (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) bounced right back to his very best form on Saturday evening when returning a career best performance in his A3 525 contest.



Blessed with slick early dash, the March 2020 whelp was claiming his seventh win in total and once breaking well from trap 3, the Pete Pattinson charge scarcely sighted a rival. Leading by a length to the opening bend when sweeping across Code Rubble, Kilvil Arnold extended readily clear to the backstraight and had reached his winning margin at the closing bends when posting 29.14 (-20) with nine and a half lengths to spare over Cabra Wiz.



Next on the Saturday list, there was another personal best when Michelle Phelan’s Code Jackal (Oaks Road-Code Rouge) doubled his win tally in the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust A4 525.



With his previous victory coming on debut, this 15th race outing saw him produce a smart break from trap 5 before superior early pace carried him to a two length first bend lead. Never sighting a rival, the lightly raced September 2018 veteran contained Its My Syd for a three and a half-length winning margin in a smart 29.22 (-20).



On a warm programme, the preceding Split The Pot @ Thurles Greyhound Stadium A5 525 saw Tommy Spillane’s Ebonys Trump (Ballymac Best-Ebonys Ivory) improve from his bumpy debut outing when very much impressing in his second career outing.



A smarter break ensured clear passage this time and displaying slick early dash, the Brendan Everard trained March 2021 pup took a three-length lead to the first bend before fully settling the race when skipping clear to the backstraight. With Totos Farloe second throughout, Ebonys Trump posted a smart 29.25 (-20) in a six-length score.



The following A6 525 also delivered a maiden victory when Larry Harding’s Bay City Oscar (Droopys Buick-Bay City Lexi) showed the best early pace off a moderate break from trap 6 to secure a first bend lead and once turning in advance of Cabra Cloud, held that rival at bay in a three and a half-length score while posting 29.63 (-20).