10 Nov 2022

Well known Thurles man William Hayes publishes his first book of poetry

A Time of Bliss is available now in Bookworm and Eason, Thurles

‘It was just something I always wanted to do,” well known Thurles man William Hayes told the Tipperary Star this week following the publication of his first book of poetry which is available now in Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles and Eason, Thurles Shopping Centre.


William has been gathering a collection of poems together for many years and over the course of the past few months the idea of publishing them in one fell swoop in a book of poetry had been on his mind. So, he summoned the help of popular Thurles graphic designer Brendan O’Connor, Killinan, Thurles and within weeks A Time of Bliss was ready for the printing press.


“I am thrilled to have this book completed and on the shelves locally. I know poetry might not be for everybody but this is seomthing that I had in mind for a long time - I have been writing different bits of poetry for many years and I suppose publishing a book was something of a bucket list item for me. I would love to get peoples reaction to the book in time,” William said.


A member of the well known and highly respected Hayes family which resides under the shadow of Semple Stadium, William is son of the late William and Mary Hayes.


“These poems are a journey of childhood experiences and beyond. Some of them are story poems, their accounts are a rememberance of happy times, fun and understanding. Nearly all of them have touched my life, some with a great deal of affection. Poetry can be a very difficult art to portray with accomplishment and flavour. It can also be a task and then an outpouring of lyrical wonder. To those readers who wish to share in the journey of this book I dearly hope you enjoy and approve,” William says.


William explores a range of topics in his poetry and his unique style helps to keep the readers mind occupied all the way through. In this collection, there are poems dedicted to family members, to memories of childhood activities, to pastimes and events - all written with a sharp, concise form which is refreshing, easy to digest and a masterful arrangement of words to set each scene.


This is a very beautiful collection of poems conceived in a community which boasts a rich vein of enthusiastic poets - just recently a weekend festival, Circling the Square, highlighted the many great poets and poetry in the area, remembering in a special way the late Dennis O’Driscoll, who was internationally renowned as a master of his art.


A Time of Bliss is available now to purchase and is well worth the modest price for all poetry enthusiasts.

Local News

