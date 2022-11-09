Tipperary Soccer: Clonmel Celtic overcome Kilkenny opposition to progress in FAI Under 17 Cup

FAI Under 17 Cup



Clonmel Celtic 3 Dean Celtic 2



Clonmel Celtic’s under 17s progressed to the third round of the national cup with a hard-fought but deserved 3-2 win against Kilkenny side Dean Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors struck first when Jake Connery raced through to put them a goal up early in the first half, but the hosts were level within five minutes when Michael O’Reilly scored from close range.



The goal gave Clonmel Celtic confidence and they soon got on top, with Jamie Ryan driving them forward from midfield. They coninued to create chances but Jack Aylward and Dominik Mendel were denied by fine saves.



However, they finally hit the front on the half-hour mark when Max Ryan drove home a powerful half volley. Further opportunities arose to add to their lead but the Kilkenny goalie was in fine form, and denied them a third goal as they eventually went to the break with a single goal lead.



Early in the second half Clonmel Celtic were left to rue missed chances when Bobby Brennan headed the visitors level. The Kilkenny team then pushed for the lead goal but Peter Boland denied them with some fine saves.



The game looked like it was running out for Clonmel Celtic, but with just eight minutes remaining Max Ryan fired a fine effort across the ‘keeper and into the bottom corner for the winning goal.