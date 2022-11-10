A good laugh for Tipperary - Comedy Club opening in Cahir in November

A monthly Comedy Club is opening on Saturday, November 19, at 8 pm, at the Hill.
Have you heard the one about the new Comedy Club beginning in Cahir?
A monthly Comedy Club is opening on Saturday, November 19, at 8 pm, at the Hill.
After the success of local man Tom O’Mahony’s sell-out show Clattered, it was clear that the people of Cahir deserved their very own monthly comedy club.
The amazing headliner for the night is the one and only Father Ted and Killinascully star Joe Rooney.
Joining Joe will be Brian Gallagher fresh from his sell-out run at The Edinburgh Fringe, and star in the making, Clonmel woman Jackie Cronin. Tom O’Mahony as resident host.
Get your tickets before they sell out! Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ie/ e/432427651747
Senator Garret Ahearn with Cllr Marie Murphy speaking to Minister Heather Humphreys about the Cahir RRDF application in her department in Dublin last June
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.