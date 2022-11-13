Popular Christmas Concert returns to Clonmel for first time in three years

The Clonmel Concert Band will perform at the event on Sunday December 11
After a three-year Covid absence, the Clonmel Concert Band, with choir and soloists, will return for their annual Christmas concert at Ss Peter and Paul’s church in Clonmel on Sunday December 11.
Note the date and make a start to the festive season with some great music and song.
The Clonmel Concert Band comprises former members of Banna Chluain Meala and the event is always a highlight of the Christmas season in Clonmel.
