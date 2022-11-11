Kerry referee in charge of Tipperary football champions' clash with Nemo Rangers

Clonmel Commercials captain Jamie Peters will lead his team into Saturday's AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Kerry official Brendan Griffin will referee Saturday evening's AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship quarter-final between Cork's Nemo Rangers and Tipperary's Clonmel Commercials.
The match will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a 7.15 throw-in, and will be shown live on RTE 2.
Extra time will be played if necessary and the game will finish on the night.
The winners will advance to a semi-final meeting with Newcastle champions Newcastle West on November 27.
General admission is €10. Under 16s will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. There will be no cash sales at the venue.
Tickets may be bought at participating Centra or Supervalu outlets or via the link on the Munster Council website.
