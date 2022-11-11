Search

11 Nov 2022

Drish Bridge, Thurles safety concerns raised in the Dáil by Jackie Cahill

Tánaiste knows the road well and will take the matter further, Tipperary TD is told.

11 Nov 2022 1:15 PM

Local TD Jackie Cahill has  called for Transport Infrastructure Ireland to be ordered to look into the safety concerns of many local Thurles people in relation to the junction on the N75 at Drish Bridge.

The Thurles TD was speaking in the Dáil, when he called on the Tánaiste, who was leading Leaders Questions today, to ask the relevant authorities to take these safety concerns seriously and provide a solution.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Cahill said: “Tánaiste, I want to raise the issue of the N75, which is the main artery from Thurles to the M8 motorway, and especially the junction at Drish Bridge, which unfortunately has seen a number of fatalities over the years.

Deputy Jackie Cahill

“This junction needs work from TII and I would ask you to urge the relevant authorities to look at this junction and introduce safety measures there.”

In responding to the Fianna Fáil TD, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar committed to raising this issue further with the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, while also expressing his familiarity with this unsafe stretch of road, saying: “Thanks Deputy, we’ll certainly look at that. I appreciate the need to improve safety on that road. I have travelled it many times and I will certainly make Minister Ryan aware that it was raised in the Chamber.”

Deputy Cahill remains confident that by continuing to work with relevant authorities, including Tipperary County Council, local Cllrs Seamus Hanafin and Seán Ryan, and with stakeholders in TII, a solution can be found to this road safety issue.

