CBS Thurles student speaks at midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference
Students from TY attended the Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference 2022 on Friday, November 11, in University Concert Hall, Limerick.
The event was hosted by Dr Mary Ryan, Consultant Endocrinologist and Senior Lecturer.
There were a number of excellent guest speakers. Transition Year students from various schools spoke about empowerment at the event.
Alec Aherne gave an excellent speech on behalf of Thurles CBS.
