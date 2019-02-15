The new Toyota Corolla arrives in Tipperary

The new Toyota Corolla hybrid has arrived at Templemore Motors and will certainly turn heads in the coming weeks.

They say first impressions last, and the first impression of this vehicle certainly floats the boat - it looks great, is very stylish and is considerably bigger than its predecessor.

The 1.8 litre petrol Corolla is build on the same wheel base as the discontinued Avensis and boast great internal space and headroom. There is also an enormous boot and the Corolla is packed with extras to make the driving experience an almost futuristic one.

Above: The Toyota C-HR which we are currently test driving from Templemore Motors.

Templemore Motors will be welcoming the new Camry to their showrooms in the coming weeks as well and with the range now including the Yaris, Corolla saloon, Corolla, C-HR Camry and the reconfigured Rav 4, there really is something for everyone to drive. The iconic Landcruiser will remain with the diesel engine for the foreseeable future.

We are currently conducting a test drive on the hybrid C-HR from Templemore Motors and we will bring a full report to all our readers in the coming week. This little beauty also boasts a 1.8 litre petrol engine and our initial impression is a very good one with a very comfortable drive so far.