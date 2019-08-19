Gardaí issue warning ahead of Tipperary All-Ireland homecoming celebrations

The homecoming for Liam Sheedy's All-Ireland senior hurling champions is taking place in Thurles, County Tipperary, on Monday evening.

Approximately 25,000 people are expected to attend, with the team due to arrive at Semple Stadium between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Road closures are in place around the stadium since 3:30pm, including Bóthar na Naomh and Kennedy Park.

Motorists can expect heavy traffic around Thurles throughout the evening. From approximately 10pm, it’s expected that crowds will travel out the Nenagh Rd (R498) to The Ragg (about halfway between Borrisoleigh and Thurles). Gardaí have advised motorists to take caution along this stretch all night, with a large number of people expected in the area.