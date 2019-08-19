WATCH: Tipperary family in the United Kingdom goes wild after All-Ireland final win

Tipperary supporters at home and abroad are celebrating Sunday's All-Ireland final triumph over Kilkenny.

Ballingarry natives Alice and Austin Law along with Alice Cashin cheered on Liam Sheedy's men from Luton in the United Kingdom, breaking into song and dance after the final whistle.

"The game was brilliant," Alice tells TipperaryLive.ie.

"Tipperary were on fire and done us proud. Pádraic Maher was our man of the match - fantastic player. The excitement here in Luton was just amazing with family," she adds.

