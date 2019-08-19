Revealed: Here are the details for the Tipperary senior hurlers' homecoming at Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium, Thurles will host a homecoming event to celebrate the achievements of the Tipperary team which beat Kilkenny comprehensively in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final on Monday, August 19 (today).

The stadium will be open from 4pm with music and entertainment from 5.15pm with the team bus is scheduled to arrive at Semple Stadium, Thurles at 7pm when the players and management team will be intoduced then to the supporters. After the on-stage formalities the players and management team will return out to the Dome.

The following are the car parks available for parking for the county Tipperary senior hurling team homecoming event: Thurles Sarsfields (Racecourse Road), Thurles Crokes (Racecourse Road), Thurles Greyhound Stadium, Colaiste Mhuire Co Ed, Steve Smees field (Holycross Road), Durlas Og (Abbey Road), Parnell St Car Park, Liberty Square Car Park, Source Car Park and the Slievenamon Road Car Park.

Supporters are asked not to park on green areas and respect the neighbouring houses around Semple Stadium.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.