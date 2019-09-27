Outlander PHEV gives real bang for your buck

The first thing that strikes you about the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the sheer size of the vehicle.

Wow, this machine gives you space aplenty throughout with the backseat passangers enjoying tremendous leg and headroom, no skimping in the boot, and of course the front seat passenger and driver lavishing in the first class front seats which are just so comfortable.



And, when the Tipperary Star left the forecourt of Colm Hanly Motors in Cashel, it didn't take long at all to get accustomed to the workings of this futuristic car, despite the fact that it is loaded to the gills with technology of all kinds.

“Sometimes it's just easier to go and drive it rather than having all the functions explained,” said Colm as he handed over the keys. And you know what? - he was dead right.



So, this Outlander PHEV is a plug in hybrid vehicle with a 2.4litre petrol engine complimenting the battery. With motors working off each axle and the powerful petrol engine operating in tandem, the PHEV delivers a great drive, albeit a very quiet one indeed. But, you know, the in's and out's of the operating system is not something that the average driver needs to be familiar with – most just want it to drive well when you turn the key. The good news is that it drives more than well – it drives brilliantly. Absolutely no complaint on that score, whether around town or on the motorway. It has great pick-up and is well able to power the beast of a machine which would suit families, commercial drivers or the adventurous at heart. There is great road holding too and the sense of superiority as you cruise around the countryside is just fabulous.



Charging the battery is very simple – just plug it in at home overnight and off you go. If you wish to top up at a charging point, no problem either, and it is much quicker. The fear of running out of juice is not a realistic one as the petrol engine gives you more range than you could possibly need. You can also switch exclusively to petrol or battery, if you wish, depending on your needs at the time, although staying in the dual function would seem to be the most prudent course of action.



All wheel control is a superb mode to drive in and there is also normal mode, sport, snow mode and lock mode for rough dirt and gravel roads. There is adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warnings, blind spot warnings, rear cross traffic alert, and multi-around monitors while the normal bells and whistle you would associate with executive standard vehicles are included, but are very straight forward to operate and navigate via the clear and generously sized touchscreen, by-and-large.



But, all of this information is superfluous to the majority really. It is estimated that up to 70% of the extras on modern day cars are never used – or understood- by the motorist. For those who do use them though, the optimum driving experience impress them no end.



The one drawback with the Outlander PHEV is that you cannot get it as a seven seater – for that option you must go the diesel version of the Outlander. This is due to the fact that the battery is located in the rear of the car and therefore the sixth and seventh seats cannot be included. The body is the exact same in both vehicles and of course if seven seats fit comfortably in the Outlander, you can image the space which the PHEV version enjoys.



They don't come cheap, these vehicles – around the €40,000 mark. But then, you are certainly getting bang for your buck. And, you are doing your bit for the environment at the same time.

If you are in the market for a new family vehicle with great space, make sure to consider the Outlander PHEV. It is well worth a test drive at Colm Hanly Motors in Cashel.