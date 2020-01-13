MOTORING
STORM BRENDAN: Emergency services at scenes of fallen trees in Tipperary
Emergency services at scene of fallen trees on Tipperary road. Stock photo
Emergency services are at the scenes of a number of fallen trees in County Tipperary.
There’s a tree down on the Nenagh/Killaloe Road (R494) at Portroe.
Two fallen trees are also currently blocking the Galbally Road at Ballinalard near Tipperary Town.
Read more: Storm Brendan public warning issued by Tipperary County Council severe weather team
