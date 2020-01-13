MOTORING

STORM BRENDAN: Emergency services at scenes of fallen trees in Tipperary

Emergency services are at the scenes of a number of fallen trees in County Tipperary

There’s a tree down on the Nenagh/Killaloe Road (R494) at Portroe. 

Two fallen trees are also currently blocking the Galbally Road at Ballinalard near Tipperary Town. 

