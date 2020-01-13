Storm Brendan public warning issued by Tipperary County Council severe weather team

A severe weather alert has been issued for Tipperary as Storm Brendan tracks to the north west of Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued, with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, higher in exposed areas.

This alert is valid until 3pm this Monday, and there may be a risk of structural damage, flying objects and fallen trees. Power outages may occur throughout the day.

"Tipperary County Council’s severe weather team met this Monday morning to assess the position and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event," a council spokesperson tells TipperaryLive.ie.

"Arrangements have been made to issue an advisory through the local media today and to update the Tipperary County Council website. The position will continue to be monitored by the severe weather team to assess the position throughout the day."

Emergency contact numbers

Emergency 999/112, Tipperary County Council 1890 923948, Irish Water emergency 1850 278278, ESB Networks 1850 372999 and Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205050.

"Tipperary County Council would advise the public to heed Met Éireann weather warnings and to take extreme caution over this period," the council spokesperson adds.