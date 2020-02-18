Skoda Kamiq - a car which really is "simply clever"

Price wise, it starts at just under €22,000 and is a practical five seat crossover for those who don't necessarily need all the space, but still desire the masculine looks of the the SUV.

The Skoda tagline is 'Simply Clever' and it would appear that the good folks in their design and production facilities are just that also.



More than any other car manufacturer, Skoda have committed to catering for all drivers across all ranges. So, whether you wish to drive a large SUV or a city type smaller car, Skoda have something for you. And, not just something – but something with style, comfort, economy and packed with extras.



Even within the SUV range, there are three models to contend with – the Kodiaq, the Karoq, and the vehicle we test drove this week, the compact and quite magnificent Kamiq.

Ryan Motor Power in Clonmel have been promoting the attributes of the Kamiq for some time – well they would, wouldn't they? But, drive this vehicle and you very quickly understand why. Put simply, this is a beautiful, stylish car with truckloads of pep, a whole range of technological extras, the all-important elevated seating position which has become so popular with customers, and fuel economy at its best.



We drove the seven speed, petrol Style version – there is Active, Ambition and Style versions in the stable - and while this is the top of the range vehicle with reversing camera; bucket loads of safety features including lane departure warnings etc; LED rear lights; leather steering wheel, gear stick knob and handbrake handle; climatronic dual-zone air conditioning; and Bolera 8” infontainment including SmartLink, Bluetooth and more; it can only be described as a fantastic car.



The new Skoda Kamiq - a fabulous driving experience

Price wise, it starts at just under €22,000 and is a practical five seat crossover for those who don't necessarily need all the space, but still desire the masculine looks of the the SUV. The split car headlamps and slim long rear lights make the car instantly recognisable, and the characteristic lines on the sides enhance its dynamics, while the wide front grille and add-on part of the front bumper in platin grey or black emphasises the cars crossover character.



The Kamiq's interior is furnished very stylishly with quality materials. The seats are very comfortable and spacious – managing three kids in the back was no problem, although three adults could be a bit of a squeeze. Collapse the rear seats and there is a very generous luggage compartment too which enhances the flexible nature of the Kamiq.



Using the touch screen technology is very simple and straight forward too with a brilliant sound system which can be tailored, as can air-con and climate control, to direct to individual or collective zones in the car – just one the many features which impresses occupants.

Keyless entry is also a feature of the Kamiq which possessed great road holding and presence on country roads as well as motorways.



This car will cause grief to the likes of the Renault Captur, Nissan Note, Toyota Auris, Hyundai 130, Ford EcoSport and many other popular brands.

But, don't take our word for it – call in to Ryan Motor Power in Clonmel and check it out for yourself.

You'll find it is indeed 'Simply Clever'.