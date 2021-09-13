Worrying increase in fatal collisions on Tipperary roads according to reports

The number of fatal collisions in Tipperary have increased by 75 percent so far this year according to figures released from the Joint Policing Committee meeting last Friday, which has also shown that serious injury collisions were down 13 percent.
Speed remains a major factor with a huge 41 percent increase in the number of speeding offences recorded in the same period.
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that figure doesn’t include the speed camera vans, so the number is likely to be even higher, adding that, “there is still a huge amount of people taking that risk and driving beyond their capabilities and beyond the speed limit.”
Tipperary deaths and funeral details
May they rest in peace
More News
Action from Sunday's FAI Junior Cup Preliminary Round clash between Powerstown and Galbally United played at Ferryhouse
Ben Coen lifts the trophy after steering Sonnboyliston to victory in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.