13/09/2021

Worrying increase in fatal collisions on Tipperary roads according to reports

Worrying increase in fatal collisions on Tipperary roads according to reports

The number of fatal collisions in Tipperary have increased by 75 percent so far this year according to figures released from the Joint Policing Committee meeting last Friday, which has also shown that serious injury collisions were down 13 percent.

Speed remains a major factor with a huge 41 percent increase in the number of speeding offences recorded in the same period.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that figure doesn’t include the speed camera vans, so the number is likely to be even higher, adding that, “there is still a huge amount of people taking that risk and driving beyond their capabilities and beyond the speed limit.”

