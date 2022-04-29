Bishop Fintan Monahan offers prayers for a safe Bank Holiday weekend on the road

As Ireland, north and south, looks forward to the May public holiday weekend, Bishop Fintan Monahan asks of all road users to take extra care over these three days.

Bishop Monahan said, “Early summer concerts and events are taking place across the country for the first May long weekend in two years. We can expect that many young people will be taking to the roads and with this in mind we all share a responsibility to protect human life.

Bishop Fintan Monahan

"Up to this morning there have been 56 road fatalities in the Republic of Ireland and 9 in Northern Ireland. This loss of human life is a tragedy for our society and is particularly devastating for the families and loved ones of those involved. I invite parishes across the diocese to pray for those who have lost their lives in tragic circumstances so far this year, and also to pray for the safety of our road users.”

Bishop Monahan recommends two prayers to help people change their driving behaviour, and to stay safe on roads across the island this bank holiday weekend.

17th century paidir as Gaeilge

In ainm an Athar le bua,

In ainm an Mhic a d’fhulaing an phian,

In ainm an Spiorad Naoimh le neart,

Muire is a Mac linn inár dtriall. Áiméan!

A contemporary prayer in the English language

Holy Mother, hear our prayer,

Keep us in your loving care,

Whatever the perils of the way,

Let us not add to them this day.

So to our caution and attention,

We add a prayer for your protection,

To beg God’s blessing on this car,

To travel safely near and far.

Amen.