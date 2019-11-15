TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Murty Bryan from Tonagha, Thurles and Kilconieron, Galway along with three of his family, Meghan, Tomás and Cari undertook a parachute jump in Clonbullogue Co. Offaly recently to raise funds for MS Ireland. Murty, an avid sportsperson played hurling, football, soccer and many other sports in his younger days, but is currently wheelchair bound, with MS. That didn't stop him jumping out of a plane though and he would like to thank everyone for their generous support. The fund raising page is still open, www.justgiving.com/ Meghan-N-Bhriain, and all donations for this great cause are welcome. Congrats to Murty and all involved

Nenagh's Ned Kelly has been announced as the upcoming recipient of Traditional Irish Music’s Outstanding Contribution Award

Clodagh Ryan from Thurles Macra was the first runner up in the 55th Annual Tullamore Credit Union Queen of the Land 2019 with Sinead Conroy of Roscommon announced as over all winner at the event. Winner Sinead Conry (centre) of Roscommon is pictured with right, first runner up Clodagh Ryan from Tipperary and second runner up Laura Cable from Cork

Members of the Tipperary Road Safety Working Together Group (RSWTG) with the new Virtual Reality Display Headsets kindly sponsored by Aviva Driving School: Standing: Superintendent Pat Murphy, Thurles Division; Superintendent Pat O’Connor Tipperary District; Eamon Lonergan, Acting Director, Roads, Transportation and Health & Safety, Tipperary County Council; Liam Brett, Senior Engineer, Roads, Tipperary County Council; Dave Carroll, Chief Fire Officer, Tipperary Fire & Rescue Services. Seated: Michèle Maher, Road Safety Officer, Tipperary County Council, Fiona Kavanagh Road Safety Promotion Officer, RSA; Fiona Bohane TII Regional Road Safety Officer; Mary Murphy Roads Department, Tipperary County Council Picture: Seamus Bourke