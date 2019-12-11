NEWS
TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures
Santy in Thurles raising awareness of Temple Street Hospital getting support from native lady Danielle Walsh on Liberty Square
Jennifer Corcoran, winner of Lidl Ireland’s Christmas Trolley Dash pictured at Lidl Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, managed to grab €275.92 worth of groceries in just two minutes Picture: ODHRAN DUCIE
Pioneering nurses Nora Cunningham, Roseboro, Tipperary Town, and Sheila Ryan, Cappawhite, who performed the first nurse-led implant to carry out the surgical implant of a tiny monitor enabling stroke or syncope (sudden temporary loss of consciousness) patients to have their heart rate and rhythm monitored from their own homes
Tony Lee Deputy Vice President of Aldi Community Games presenting the Small Area Award to Albert Doyle, Jodi McMahon and Michelle Nugent on behalf of the New Inn area
