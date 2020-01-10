TipperaryLive photo gallery: The week in pictures

Some of the 100 people who left Nenagh for the 16th annual trip to Limerick on Ice organised by North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership

The illuminated Christmas tractor run from Cashel to Cahir raised €1,400 in aid of the Cashel branch of the Order of Malta. The event was promoted by the Dualla Ploughing Association and Cllr Andy Moloney, Cahir. Pictured above, front row, are Gerard Gleeson, Dick Hennessey, Order of Malta; Brien Sheehy, Chairperson Dualla Ploughing Association; Liam Morris, Order of Malta; and Ger Gleeson. Back row: Dick Walsh, William Troy, Bernie Sheehy, Adam Perrin, Michael Cunnungham, John Kennedy and Eamon Morrissey

The cast and crew from Holycross/ Ballycahill's production of Sive pictured with Billy Keane. The drama group will stage the play by kind permission of the Keane family on Thursday, January 16 with all proceeds from ticket sales, door sales, raffle and teas will going to the Sean Stakelum leukaemia fund