Ten best St Patrick's Day posts from Tipperary on Twitter

It was a St Patrick's Day with a difference but the people of Tipperary still showed their pride by donning the green and celebrating. Here's a round up of some of the best Twitter posts from Tipperary's St Patrick's Day celebrations.

These great parades from Tipperary

Had our own #RTEVirtualParade in the back yard just now to the lively singing & music of @daoiri Geoff Kinsella and Robbie Walsh with their great rendition of The Galway Girl. pic.twitter.com/4MxHFzI13e — Sporting Tipp (@sportingtipp) March 17, 2020

This impromptu ceili:

#RTEVirtualParade somewhere in rural Tipperary an impromptu céile has begun #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/N0RmSAmgDm — Michael John Byrne (@Mikeotterfox) March 17, 2020

This great shot of the Rock of Cashel, reminding us all how great the premier county is!

Happy St. Patrick's Day ☘️



We may not be open, but know we are raising a glass today to our customers, staff and dear friends. #Cheers #RockOfCashel #Cashel #Tipperary #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/gLd5B9Y14h — Mikey Ryan's (@MikeyRyans) March 17, 2020

This comparison from St Patrick's Day in Tipperary Town in 2019 and 2020

St Patricks Day Tipperary Town 2019 and 2020 pic.twitter.com/V0oLE1nyIp — stevie O donnell (@DonnellStevie) March 17, 2020

This great display of community spirit!

To anyone in the East Limerick and West Tipperary we are running a grocery delivery(no extra charge) service for anyone that can’t leave their homes. Contact us on any of the numbers attached. @OolaGAA @DoonGaaClub pic.twitter.com/XcXD55VivN — Darragh O' Donovan (@Darr_ODonovan) March 17, 2020