Ten best St Patrick's Day posts from Tipperary on Twitter
Tipperary twins Max and Alex McCarthy
It was a St Patrick's Day with a difference but the people of Tipperary still showed their pride by donning the green and celebrating. Here's a round up of some of the best Twitter posts from Tipperary's St Patrick's Day celebrations.
These great parades from Tipperary
@rte Big crowds at the New Inn Tipperary parade today #RTEVirtualParade pic.twitter.com/BWaT6peAUv— mohally (@tccs2011) March 17, 2020
Had our own #RTEVirtualParade in the back yard just now to the lively singing & music of @daoiri Geoff Kinsella and Robbie Walsh with their great rendition of The Galway Girl. pic.twitter.com/4MxHFzI13e— Sporting Tipp (@sportingtipp) March 17, 2020
#Ireland #StPatricksDay #WashYourHands #StayAtHomeChallenge #isolate #ballylaffin #standwithnurses #standwithdoctors #tipperary #BeKind #homemadeparade #forireland Ballylaffin St Patrick’s Day parade in full swing. Crowds going wild. pic.twitter.com/8Yxaer9A3C— Liam Kavanagh (@liamo633) March 17, 2020
#StPatricksDay @TodayFM @TippFM @JoanneMurray2 #RTEVirtualParade— Shane Murray (@ShaneM1916) March 17, 2020
The Murray Brothers Tipperary pic.twitter.com/kdUPmfcOKn
This impromptu ceili:
#RTEVirtualParade somewhere in rural Tipperary an impromptu céile has begun #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/N0RmSAmgDm— Michael John Byrne (@Mikeotterfox) March 17, 2020
This great shot of the Rock of Cashel, reminding us all how great the premier county is!
Happy St. Patrick's Day ☘️— Mikey Ryan's (@MikeyRyans) March 17, 2020
We may not be open, but know we are raising a glass today to our customers, staff and dear friends. #Cheers #RockOfCashel #Cashel #Tipperary #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/gLd5B9Y14h
This comparison from St Patrick's Day in Tipperary Town in 2019 and 2020
St Patricks Day Tipperary Town 2019 and 2020 pic.twitter.com/V0oLE1nyIp— stevie O donnell (@DonnellStevie) March 17, 2020
Celebrating #StPatricksDay2020 on top of #Sliabhnamban. Can't get more isolated than that in Sth Tipperary. The climb was like our own #CroaghPatrick on #StPatricksDay#RTEVirtualParade #SelfIsolation pic.twitter.com/5mi3S83rcn— Fiona O'Neill♀️ (@From_Fiona) March 17, 2020
This great display of community spirit!
To anyone in the East Limerick and West Tipperary we are running a grocery delivery(no extra charge) service for anyone that can’t leave their homes. Contact us on any of the numbers attached. @OolaGAA @DoonGaaClub pic.twitter.com/XcXD55VivN— Darragh O' Donovan (@Darr_ODonovan) March 17, 2020
To our friends near and far! This year is a strange one, and it'll be tough for everyone. More than ever we need to capture the spirit of Irish unity and stay indoors to protect not only ourselves but our most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/uXRCeYI8ha— Tipperary Comhairle na nÓg (@tippcomhairle) March 17, 2020
