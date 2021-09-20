Search

20/09/2021

Classical teens sought for 2021 Frank Maher Classical Music Awards for secondary schools

Longford classical teens sought for 2021 Frank Maher Classical Music Awards for secondary schools

Violinist Julieanne Forrest (18) was last year’s winner

Reporter:

Reporter

The 2021 Top Security/Frank Maher Classical Music Awards is now open for entries. With a €5,000 prize for the winner, it is the largest such competition for Irish secondary schools and closing date for entries is Friday, October 8, 2021.

Violinist Julieanne Forrest (18) last year’s winner,  was at the photocall to launch details of the 2021 competition, accompanied by Oliver Woods from Terenure College on guitar and Holly Bond from Wesley College on flute.

The hugely talented violinist has just finished sixth year at St Peter’s in Dunboyne, and on her way to the Music and Arts University of Vienna (MUK) to study with Professor Pavel Vernikov.

The Top Security Frank Maher Classical Music Awards were first created in 2001 by Emmet O’Rafferty, chairman of the Top Security Group, to honour the memory of his late teacher, Fr Frank Maher, a pioneer in the nurturing of musical talent in secondary schools. They went nationwide in 2012.

“From small beginnings, the Awards are now into their tenth year of national competition, and we never cease to be amazed and delighted at the incredible teenage talent that it attracts  We’re proud to be able to support these young people when they need it most and very much looking forward to meeting this year’s finalists," said Emmet.

The award entrants are a rollcall of rising young Irish classical music talent. Past winners also include pianists Kevin Jansson, Aidan Chan and Maire Carroll, violinist Mairead Hickey and cellists Sinead O’Halloran and Killian White. All the winners have received national and international recognition for their achievements and used their prize money as a springboard towards a professional career by funding their studies at some of the world’s most renowned music colleges and institutions. These include Juilliard School, Barenboim-Said Akademie, Royal College of Music, Conservatoire Nationale Superieur de Musique et de Danse and Kronberg Academy.

The Awards are open to sixth year post-primary students of string, woodwind, brass and piano. The €5,000 top prize will be used by the winner to attend a recognised place of tuition, a course of study in Ireland or abroad or on a purchase necessary for the development of their talent. The remaining finalists will each receive a €300 bursary.

The closing date for this year’s entries is Friday, October 8 2021 and the competition night is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 29 in Dublin. Further information, rules and a copy of the application form for downloading on www.frankmaherclassicalmusicawards.com 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media