Tipperary ambulance crews doing '200k' round trips - Cllr Jim Ryan

Tipperary paramedics are being called out to other counties, due to a severe lack of investment and resources, said Cllr Jim Ryan.

The pressure being put on the paramedic and ambulance service has gone beyond the level that it should be. “They need to be looked after. They are doing round trips of 200k outside of the county and they are being called to other counties. This should not happen.”



Cllr Ryan said a letter should be written to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the HSE, stating that the new system is not working. “It’s only adding to the pressures.” In some cases, paramedics are called to the site of road traffic accidents, and the pressure of long travel is only adding to their stress. “It’s putting people’s live at risk.



“This is not the fault of ambulance crews. This is the HSE and the government. I would ask that the system be changed and more resources be given to our national ambulance crews. I think they do magnificent work.”