Beat this! Two-bed country cottage on 2.5 acres with starting price of €45k

The property in Co Kerry
This detached two-bedroom house on 2.5 acres is going under the hammer with a guide price of only €45,000.
The property is located approximately 10km north of Rathmore town on the Kerry/Cork border.
The cottage goes under the hammer next week with BidX1.
The potential home requires modernisation.
The property extends to approximately 96 sq. m (1,033 sq. ft) and sits on a site area of approximately 1.08 hectares (2.66 acres).
