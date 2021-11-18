Fundraiser launched for 6 year old Irish boy in need of US treatment for rare cancer

A fundraiser has been launched for a 6 year old Waterford boy seeking treatment in the United States for a rare cancer.

Danny Norris was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma - a cancer of the nervous system which affects between seven and ten children in Ireland annually - in the summer of 2020.

Organised by Danny's parents, the GoFundMe campaign hopes to raise money for treatment to keep him in remission once all frontline care in Ireland has finished.

Over €70,000 has been raised so far out of a goal of €380,000, with almost two thousand donors.

According to the fundraising page, Danny has had twelve rounds of chemotherapy, kidney-removal, twenty three rounds of radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant, among other medical procedures.

Funds raised will help Danny access a Bivalent Vaccine trial in New York's Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital (MSK) - reportedly a world-leader in cancer research programmes - after finishing immunotherapy in Crumlin by early 2022.

The goal of the vaccine, which isn't available in Ireland, is to reduce the chances of cancer returning.

