Omicron wave 'may have peaked' says immunology professor

The Omicron wave may have peaked in Ireland according to a professor of immunology at Maynooth University.

Speaking earlier on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Professor Paul Moynagh said testing recently has been "really saturated" and the positivity rate has been very high.

However, while indications are that the wave has peaked, he said it is "difficult to be completely sure".

He said the numbers of positive cases over the last few days show that it "certainly seems they've peaked" and are decreasing now.

"If you look at these waves they tend to be symmetrical, we don't really know why," he said.

"So with Omicron, the incline was very, very steep, so we probably expect decline to be something similar and reflect that steep incline," he said.

Prof Moynagh also said symptoms from Omicron appear to be milder than previous variants.

"Some of the good things are that it's a milder variant, relative to some of the other variants, and also the fact that it's not translating to anything resembling the rate of hospitalisations and ICU (numbers) from previous waves."

On Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 10,753 PCR-positive Covid-19 cases. A further 4,208 positive antigen tests were also logged through the HSE portal.

There were 1,006 Covid-19 cases in hospital today. Latest figures for those requiring ICU treatment on Sunday morning showed that there were 88 Covid-19 patients.