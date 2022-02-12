Search

12 Feb 2022

The must know beauty trends of 2022

The must know beauty trends of 2022

Get to know the latest skin, hair and make-up launches

This year is turning out to be a bumper year for beauty buffs, with tons of new brands cropping up, and lots of long-awaited international launches finally landing on our shores.

But which are worth a spot in your daily routine? From much-hyped make-up and skincare essentials, to swoon-worthy perfume and hair heroes, we’ve sussed out collections and products that are destined for cult status.

Meet the new kids on the beauty block…

1. Rare Beauty

Pop star and actor Selena Gomez launched her make-up brand stateside back in 2020 and now it’s finally stocked on this side of the pond at Space NK. Hurrah!

Rare Beauty is all about dewy, glowy skin. American fans have been raving about the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which comes in eight shades. Gomez says her fave is coral-toned Joy.


2. Rawr Beauty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rawr Beauty (@rawrbeauty_)

Trendy London nail salon Rawr has launched its first product range, bringing the brand’s cool and colourful aesthetic to beauty blenders, make-up brushes, nail accessories and hair tools.

For all your blow-drying and hair-styling needs, we love the pink and purple brush and comb set.


3. Confessions of a Rebel


Mariya Nurislamova, founder of American subscription service Scentbird, decided to create her own unisex perfume range, because she was bored of smelling the same old notes in mass-market scents.

Now available in the UK for the first time, Confessions of a Rebel is aimed at fragrance fans who want something a bit different. With wonderfully different (and sometimes sweary) names, these attention-grabbing juices are joyfully unconventional.

4. 17


Much-loved make-up brand 17 was discontinued a few years ago, but now it’s back with a whole new attitude.

Featuring a huge line-up of budget-friendly, youth-focused products (prices start at £2), the revamped range includes shimmery eyeshadows and bold lip glosses, as well as skin- and brow-perfecting essentials.


5. Bondi Sands Everyday Skincare

Aussie tanning specialists Bondi Sands have branched out with sub-brand Everyday Skincare.

Not just for tan-aholics, the debut 12-piece collection has everything you need to cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise and protect your skin.


6. Goodhabit


With aesthetically pleasing packaging and formulas designed to protect against stressors, Goodhabit is targeted at the new generation of ‘skintellectuals’, who know what they want from their skincare.

Powered by bakuchiol (a gentler alternative to retinol), the Rest + Reset Mask provides intense hydration, and protects against blue light from digital screens.

7. Dermanda


Founded by cosmetic pharmacist practitioner Awatif Mandour, luxury skincare brand Dermanda harnesses the latest technology in its active-packed serums.

For a quick skin fix, the Hydrating & Firming sheet mask drenches your skin with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory extracts.


8. Evolve Together

Another American import, Evolve Together is best known for its fabric face coverings, which have been worn during the pandemic by just about every A-lister you can imagine, from Justin Bieber to Charlize Theron.

The eco-friendly brand also has a fantastic body range, which includes gorgeously scented natural deodorants and hand creams, all housed in minimalist, sustainable packaging.


