No more mink farms in Ireland as historic ban passes final stage

Fur farming will be banned in Ireland following the passage of a bill through the final stages in the Seanad.

The Green Party has long called for a ban on fur farming with the support of many animal welfare groups and the representative body for veterinary surgeons in Ireland, Veterinary Ireland.

Green Party Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Senator Pippa Hackett welcomed the passage of the bill;

“I am delighted to see this progressive and historic development come to pass. The Green Party has campaigned on this issue for many years and I believe it has the support of the vast majority of the public.

“Banning fur farming is a vital step in the protection of animal welfare and puts us in line with similar legislation being implemented across Europe.

“These farms cannot provide for the five freedoms of animal welfare, particularly in relation to the need to express normal behaviours - no welfare standards or inspection regimes can prevent welfare problems being encountered regularly on fur farms.”

There are currently three active farms in the State that breed and rear mink for the purposes of pelting for the fur industry, which will be closed under the new plan. The bill includes a compensation scheme for mink farming operators for losses resulting from a ban.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly also welcomed the bill;

“Animal welfare is an issue which has always been at the heart of Green Party policy, and the ban on fur farming is one of a number of key policies which would help to protect animals in Ireland and improve their treatment in a tangible way.”

The Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021, which also introduces an exemption to forestry licences for the planting of small native woodlands, will be signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins in the coming weeks