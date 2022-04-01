Search

01 Apr 2022

An Garda Síochána warns public to be wary of bogus callers on Census night

An Garda Síochána warns public to be wary of bogus callers on Census night

An Garda Síochána warns public to be wary of bogus callers on Census night

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

01 Apr 2022 11:04 AM

An Garda Síochána is warning the public to watch out for bogus callers on Census night. 

The 2022 Census, which is carried out by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), takes place this weekend on Sunday April 3, and householders are warned to be vigilant about potential fraudsters. 

Over 5,000 enumerators will deliver and collect Census forms over a ten week period up until May 6, and each will visit approximately 450 homes in their locality. 

According to Gardai, each enumerator will be clearly identifiable; they will wear a high-vis yellow jacket marked 'Census Enumerator' on the back with 'Census' on the front. 

All enumerators will have their official identification card around their neck as well as a satchel with 'Central Statistics Office An Phríomh Oifig Stradimh' printed on it. 

Gardai confirm they have been given strict instructions not to enter homes. 

In a social media post published yesterday (Thursday March 31), Garda Info tweeted: "Census night is this Sunday 3/4/22. Each enumerator wears an identifiable jacket and will always carry an identification card. If in doubt contact the Census Office on 0818202204 to verify or your local Garda Station. Advice on http://garda.ie/!6TP7BV." 

Advice on keeping safe includes locking the back door before answering the front door, looking out the window to see the caller, and having a door chain or viewer fitted. 

Gardai also urge people not to engage with con artists claiming to be from the Census online or by text, and not to give out any personal details such as debit or credit card information. 

If you are anxious at any point, Gardai recommend calling a local station or the Census Office on 0818 202 204. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media